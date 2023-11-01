Downtown Baptist Church of Orlando, FL
Associate Pastor
We are seeking an Associate Pastor, whose primary responsibility is to engage Downtown Baptist Orlando into meaningful ministry for Christ. The Associate Pastor will assist the Senior Pastor in most of the ministry areas with oversight into connection groups and outreach efforts. He will have an active role in planning, and in the execution of ministries and events. This is a vital position for the growth of our church. Please send inquiries to: Lauren@DBCOrlando.org.