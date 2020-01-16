Denver and the Mile High Orchestra
Baptist College of Florida

Denver and The Mile High Orchestra Coming to BCF

By Sandra Richards
0 24

GRACEVILLE—Dove Award winners Denver and The Mile High Orchestra (DMHO) will be performing at the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville, Monday Jan. 20.

Denver and the Mile High Orchestra have created an award winning, powerful jazz sound that defies description. The high energy horn driven band out of Nashville, Tenn. is a unique blend of brass with strong jazz and big band roots. Musician and band leader Denver Bierman sings, plays trumpets, writes and arranges the songs for the 11-piece group that has delighted audiences all around the world.

With the band’s recent release called “Mile High Hymns” to their Dove Award winning children’s album “Groovy,” they should ensure their fan base far into the future, without disappointing those who have come to love their unique style over the years.

The concert will be held in the BCF Wellness Center at 7 p.m. CST.  Admission is free, however, a love offering will be received.

For more information, please contact The Baptist College of Florida at (800)328-2660 ext. 438 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.

Sandra Richards

Sandra is the Director of Student Life and Marketing at The Baptist College of Florida. She has a heart for students who are preparing to change the world. Sandra earned Master’s degrees from Michigan State University and Troy State University and her Bachelor’s degree from Wayland Baptist University.

Sandra is married to Dr. Roger Richards, Curator for the Florida Baptist Archives and John Sullivan Chair of Baptist History. She is the mother of twin boys and grandmother of 8 ½ beautiful grandbabies.

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.