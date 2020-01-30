Delaney Street Baptist Church, Orlando, FL

Is seeking a full time Senior Pastor. Must be a conservative, ordained Southern Baptist Minister, called by God with a Seminary degree and pastoral experience.

Responsibilities: supervise staff, preach expository & topical messages with extensive use of Bible, administer ordinances, improve abilities by attending seminars, retreats and evangelism training, regularly meet with deacons, visit the sick, and evangelize the lost.

Send resume by 3/31/2020 to: pastorsearch@delaneychurch.org.

delaneychurch.com