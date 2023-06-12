Dade Christian School, Miami, FL

Dade Christian School, a ministry of New Testament Baptist Church is growing! We are looking for teachers to join our DCS Family. The applicant must be a faithful member in good standing at a Bible-believing church.

Download and complete the employment application.

DCS Staff Employment Application

DCS Teacher Employment Application

Please submit your application, résumé, and cover letter to Cesar Rodriguez . The subject must state the specific subject area you are interested in.

Middle/High School Department