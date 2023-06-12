Dade Christian School, Miami, FL
Dade Christian School, a ministry of New Testament Baptist Church is growing! We are looking for teachers to join our DCS Family. The applicant must be a faithful member in good standing at a Bible-believing church.
Download and complete the employment application.
DCS Staff Employment Application
DCS Teacher Employment Application
Please submit your application, résumé, and cover letter to Cesar Rodriguez. The subject must state the specific subject area you are interested in.
Exceptional Student Education
- 3K-4K Teacher
- 5K-1st Teacher
- 2nd-4th Teacher
- 5th-8th ESE Teacher/ Tier Specialist 6th-12th