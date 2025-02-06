Crowfield Baptist Church, Goose Creek, SC
Crowfield Baptist Church, located in the growing area of Goose Creek, SC, is seeking a full-time Lead Pastor who is dedicated to preaching Scripture without compromise. Strong theological grounding and a commitment to lead the church in evangelism and discipleship are essential. Candidates must be ordained Southern Baptist Ministers and should have a theological stance consistent with the Baptist Faith and Message 2000. If you feel called to join our growing faith family, please submit your resume, and cover letter to Mandy Denton, mdenton@crowfieldbaptist.org.