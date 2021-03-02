Crossroads Baptist Church, Palm Harbor, FL

Is seeking a Senior Pastor, as our current Pastor is retiring after 29 years of ministry. Crossroads is affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention and aligns with the Baptist Faith and Message 2000. Crossroads seeks an energetic, servant leader – a man with a passion for the community, possessing the heart of a shepherd.

Total compensation package will be approximately $65,000, which includes salary, housing allowance and benefits (health insurance, annuity, etc.).

Please submit a cover letter, resume, and links to sermon samples to crossroadsflsearch@gmail.com.