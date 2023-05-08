Church Positions

Crossroad Church, Palm Harbor, FL

By Florida Baptist
Is seeking a Senior Pastor. The ideal candidate will be an experienced teaching pastor, who is passionate about the church and God’s people.

  • Plan and prepare sound Biblical teaching
  • Strive to grow God’s people
  • Lead the lost to Jesus
  • Attend meetings for church business and planning
  • Build and maintain a strong pastoral team
  • Degree in pastoral ministry, theology, or similar field\

$45,000.00 plus housing and Health Insurance allowance, time off.

Resume, cover letter, sermon samples and all inquiries should be sent to pastorsearch.crossroads727@gmail.com.

