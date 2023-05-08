Crossroad Church, Palm Harbor, FL

Is seeking a Senior Pastor. The ideal candidate will be an experienced teaching pastor, who is passionate about the church and God’s people.

Plan and prepare sound Biblical teaching

Strive to grow God’s people

Lead the lost to Jesus

Attend meetings for church business and planning

Build and maintain a strong pastoral team

Degree in pastoral ministry, theology, or similar field\

$45,000.00 plus housing and Health Insurance allowance, time off.

Resume, cover letter, sermon samples and all inquiries should be sent to pastorsearch.crossroads727@gmail.com.