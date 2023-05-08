Crossroad Church, Palm Harbor, FL
Is seeking a Senior Pastor. The ideal candidate will be an experienced teaching pastor, who is passionate about the church and God’s people.
- Plan and prepare sound Biblical teaching
- Strive to grow God’s people
- Lead the lost to Jesus
- Attend meetings for church business and planning
- Build and maintain a strong pastoral team
- Degree in pastoral ministry, theology, or similar field\
$45,000.00 plus housing and Health Insurance allowance, time off.
Resume, cover letter, sermon samples and all inquiries should be sent to pastorsearch.crossroads727@gmail.com.