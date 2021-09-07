CrossLife Church, Oviedo, FL

Seeking a Minister of College & Recreation to join us in building lives that matter by creatively seeking to reach and impact nearly 250,000 students attending Orlando area colleges and universities. Will have a heart and calling to connect on a social and spiritual level with the intent of discipling students towards Christ-like maturity. Will also lead the sports and recreation ministry that serves the community.

Full-time $45,000 – $60,000. Resumes and more information: srivera@crosslifechurch.com