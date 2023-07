Seeking a Minister of Education/Young Adults to join the executive team at a church with 1500 in small groups and 2600 in worship. Seeking an individual with administrative and relational skills with a calling to teach people to love, know, trust, and follow Jesus. The candidate will have a burden to reach young families, using that ministry as an example and inspiration to the rest of the staff. Résumé with cover letter to srivera@crosslifechurch.com.