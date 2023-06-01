Cross Ridge Church, Lecanto, FL

Is prayerfully seeking a lead pastor for a one-year-old, NAMB sponsored church plant. The position is currently bi-vocational while the church becomes financially self-sustaining. Candidate shall first and foremost meet the spiritual qualifications as outlined in 1st Timothy 3:1-7, 1st Peter 5:1-4 and Acts 6:4.

Candidate must be consistent with the Southern Baptist Faith and Message 2000. Prior pastoral experience preferred.

Email resumes to crossridgeashleyfl@gmail.com. An audio or video link/sample sermon is recommended.

Visit crossridgefl.com.