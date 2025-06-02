Cross Ridge Church, Lecanto, FL

Cross Ridge Church, Lecanto Florida is seeking a part time Music Director/Worship leader. The candidate must be musically proficient and demonstrate the ability to perform traditional and contemporary Christian music. Strong vocals as well as the ability to play an instrument, preferably keyboard and/or guitar, is essential. See the full description at crossridgefl.com. Applications are being accepted through 30 June 2025 and can be emailed to: crossridgeexec@gmail.com.