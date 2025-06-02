Cross Ridge Church, Lecanto, FL

Cross Ridge Church, Lecanto Florida is seeking a part time Children’s Sunday School Leader. This is a new program at a small church poised for growth. The leader selects and teaches curriculum bringing the glory of God to the Cross Ridge children. Assistance in setting up facilities and establishing security policies is also required. See the full description at crossridgefl.com. Applications are being accepted through 30 June 2025 and can be emailed to: crossridgeexec@gmail.com