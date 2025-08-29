Cross City First Baptist Church, Cross City, FL

Cross City First Baptist Church is searching for a full-time Lead Pastor. Candidate shall seek to adhere to the scriptural qualifications as set forth in 1 Timothy 3:1-7 and have a calling for pastoral ministry. He must be an ordained Southern Baptist Minister and adhere to the Southern Baptist Faith and Message 2000. Resumes can be sent to: office@crosscitybaptist.com or Cross City First Baptist, Attn: Pastor Search, 16024 SE Highway 19, Cross City, FL 32628.