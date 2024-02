We are seeking a full-time pastor who closely aligns with the BF&M 2000. We are praying for a man to lead, teach, and grow us for today and beyond – a Shepherd with genuine love and care for all generations. We want to impact our growing community with the Gospel. We have an average morning worship of 120 in a suburban community boasting natural beauty and plentiful outdoor activities. Submit your resume to pastorsearch@crawfordvillefbc.com.