Covenant Fellowship Baptist Church, Stuart, FL

The Assistant Pastor of Student Ministry (Assistant Youth Pastor) is responsible to assist the Pastor of Family & Student Ministry in accomplishing the overall strategy and mission for evangelism and discipleship of students, which is integral to the vision and mission of the church. The bulk of the role will take place in assisting with Student Ministry, but the Assistant Youth Pastor will remain flexible to help with other church ministries as needed and appropriate.

Contact jay@cfbcstuart.com for more information.