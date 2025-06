Covenant Baptist Church in Collierville, TN, is seeking a FULL-TIME PASTOR of MUSIC & MEDIA to lead our congregation and choir in worship and spiritual growth.

This Pastor will provide overall leadership in developing, administering and directing the Music & Media ministries of the church. For a complete job description, please email us at CBCStaff@mycbcc.org or you may download it yourself at www.mycbcc.org/careers