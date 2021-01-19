Countryside Baptist Church, Dover, FL

Is accepting resumes for its full-time senior pastor position. The staff currently consists of a music/youth minister and secretary.

The church is located in Dover, FL and situated on 30 acres. It is in a rural community, but a short drive to surrounding larger cities and many amenities.

There are about 125 regular attendees since COVID-19.

A detailed job description and list of preferred qualifications will be available soon. Please send all resumes and links to sermon videos to countrysidebaptist@ymail.com. Address all emails “Attn: Pastor Search Committee.”