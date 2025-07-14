Church Positions

Cornerstone Baptist Church, Panama City Beach, FL

By Florida Baptist
Cornerstone Baptist Church located in beautiful Panama City Beach; Florida is accepting resumes for a Bi-Vocational Pastor.  Minimum duties would include Sunday morning and evening services, Wednesday Night Prayer Meetings/Bible Study.  We are a mission minded Southern Baptist Church committed to making a difference in the community where God has placed us.  A parsonage is not available.  If you are interested or would like more information, please contact our Church Office at (850) 814-7213 or email cornerstonepcb@knology.net.

