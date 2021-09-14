Cornerstone Baptist Church, Inverness, FL

Cornerstone is seeking a full time student pastor. The student pastor will lead our student ministry ranging from 6th-12th grade students, be responsible for small group leaders/volunteers, and reaching parents.

Cornerstone believes in reaching the Next Generation! To this end we are looking for someone who is dynamic, can build strong relationships with students, and will engage our local schools.

Please e-mail resumes to studentpastorsearch@atthecorner.church.