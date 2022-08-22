Cornerstone Baptist Church, Inverness, FL

Is seeking a full time Children’s Pastor/Minister for our church. Job profile attached.

The Children’s Minister is responsible to the Associate Pastor, or designee, for planning, implementing, promoting and evaluating a comprehensive and balanced ministry to children (birth through fifth graders) and their families. This individual is also responsible for being a full partner with members of the ministerial staff in the outreach and pastoral ministries of the church.

Contact Zachary Drummond at zachary.drummond@atthecorner.church for more info or to apply.