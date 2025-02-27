Continuing Together Tour fuels Florida Baptists’ collective mission

LAKELAND—The Continuing Together Tour has officially launched, with Stephen Rummage, Florida Baptists’ executive director-treasurer, sharing his vision for the Florida Baptist Convention.

The Continuing Together Tour is an opportunity for local church pastors, leaders and Florida Baptists from across the Sunshine State to gather and “learn about our blueprint to help fuel your church in its mission, grow in community with your fellow Florida Baptist family, and learn how you can be part of what God is doing in Florida.”

Rummage and his wife, Michele, are traveling to Florida Baptist churches in all six regions—visiting 14 locations across 11 days. Kicking off the statewide tour, Rummage has already shared his vision at Idlewild Baptist Church in Tampa, Lakes Church in Lakeland, First Baptist Church Orlando, First Baptist Church Orange Park in Jacksonville, and First Baptist Church Daytona.

Rummage is using the Continuing Together Tour to remind Florida Baptists of the incredible privilege and weighty calling “to evangelize the lost, baptize new believers, disciple followers of Christ to fulfill the Great Commission, and give generously to support our cooperative mission efforts.”

In an online video, Rummage said the tour is an opportunity for him “to share what God has placed on my heart for the future of our convention and our communities,” said Rummage. “I believe that God is calling us to a season of renewed unity and bold action.”

This tour is all about listening, learning and continuing forward together. Each stop on the tour is designed to be a meaningful time of fellowship, encouragement and vision. Stephen Rummage executive director-treasurer, Florida Baptist Convention

“This tour is all about listening, learning and continuing forward together,” he continued. “Each stop on the tour is designed to be a meaningful time of fellowship, encouragement and vision.”

Taking to social media, Lakes Church called the morning a “gathering of vision and purpose.”

“Today, we were blessed to host an incredible gathering of pastors and ministry leaders at Lakes Church for the Florida Baptist Continuing Together Tour,” the church posted on social media. “Dr. Stephen Rummage shared his powerful vision for the Florida Baptist Convention, inspiring us all with a blueprint focused on fueling our collective mission.”

On its online post, the Central region church also expressed a distinctive mark among Florida Baptist churches—cooperative mission.

“What a joy to grow in community with our Florida Baptist family,” said the Lakes Church post. “Together, we’re part of something greater—God’s remarkable work unfolding across our state … God is doing great things in Florida!”

In another online post, First Baptist Church Orange Park in Jacksonville also expressed gratitude for the cooperative effort and unity among Florida Baptist churches. “We are thankful to be a Baptist church in partnership with our Florida Baptist Convention.”

Attending the tour in Lakeland, DeWayne Howard, pastor at GraceWay Church of Plant City, left encouraged and fueled to keep serving and pressing on. “What a great time we had at Lakes Church today for the Continuing Together Tour of the Florida Baptist Convention,” Howard said in an online post. “The worship with other pastors was amazing! Thank you to Dr. Stephen Rummage for sharing your heart, passion, and missional challenge with us today.”

Upcoming Continuing Together Tour locations and dates are:

Miami, Southeast Regional Center • Feb. 27 • 7-9:30 p.m. (Hispanic)

Coral Springs, Parkridge Church • Feb. 28 • 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Miami, Southeast Regional Center • Feb. 28 • 7-9:30 p.m. (Haitian)

Gainesville, Westside • March 4 • 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Sarasota, First Baptist • March 6 • 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Ft. Myers, Crossroads • March 6 • 6-8:30 p.m.

Niceville, Church on Bayshore • March 11• 6-8:30 p.m.

Tallahassee, City Church • March 19 •10 a.m-12:30 p.m.

Pensacola, Hillcrest • March 25 • 6-8:30 p.m.

To register for or to find more information on the Continuing Together Tour, go here.