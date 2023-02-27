Conowingo Baptist Church, Conowingo, MD

Is currently searching for Gods next man to fill our pulpit. Any candidate must stand behind the Baptist Faith and Message 2000 and be in line with the qualifications of a pastor as laid out in 1 Timothy 3 and

Titus 1. Responsibilities would be oversight of the congregation on a whole by preparing weekly Sunday morning sermons as well as Wednesday evening prayer meeting and Bible study. Lead the church in evangelism and discipleship and outreach to the community . Please send resumes to : mcmillan.jamie@yahoo.com