Concord Baptist Church in Anderson, SC, is a vibrant and growing community of believers committed to sharing the gospel and making disciples. Our thriving student ministry serves middle and high school students through discipleship, worship, and community engagement. We are looking for a Student Pastor to join our team and help continue to build a strong, biblically-centered student ministry. This person must have the calling, gifting, training, and heart to lead a large and diverse ministry of worship with an average youth attendance of over 100 students. For a job description and/or to submit a resume please contact hgums@concordbaptist.com.