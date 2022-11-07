NewsAnnual Meeting [FBSC]Annual Meeting Archive

Committee on Nominations Report

By Florida Baptist
0 187

The Committee on Nominations of the Florida Baptist State Convention has released its official report on nominees for elections to the State Board of Missions, Committee on Order of Business, Florida Baptist Children’s Homes, Florida Baptist Financial Services, The Baptist College of Florida and the Lake Yale Baptist Conference Center.

The report is available for the consideration and action by the Florida Baptist State Convention during the Nov. 14 and 15 meeting at Olive Baptist Church.

VIEW REPORT HERE

 

Florida Baptist
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.