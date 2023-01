Seeks an Associational Missions Strategist to serve our 76 churches in Northwest Alabama.

The AMS will provide leadership for the association, programs, staff, and facilities, including a 100-acre associational camp.

The preferred candidate:

10 years of ministry experience minimum of a Master’s Degree from an SBC (or like-minded) seminary agrees to do ministry in alignment with the BFM (2000).



To apply, go to https://www.clbaptist.com.