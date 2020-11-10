Clermont’s Ferndale Baptist Church celebrates 125 years of gospel witness

CLERMONT–Ferndale Baptist Church in Clermont will mark a historically significant milestone as it celebrates the 125th anniversary of its founding Sunday, Dec. 6.

In 1895, the 16-membered church joined the Lake County Baptist Association as a charter member of the association. Originally named West Apopka Missionary Baptist, the church met in the schoolhouse building still on the property. The building has been recently remodeled.

In 1924 with the completion of its first church building, the congregation voted to change its name to Ferndale Baptist Church to reflect the name of the community.

Gordon “Bird” Sanders has served as pastor of the church for more than seven years.

Former Pastor Scott Fortenberry will serve as guest speaker for the celebration that will begin at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30 a.m. with special guests for speaking and music. Afternoon festivities will continue the celebration with the singing group, Ricky Atkinson and Compassion.

Ferndale Baptist Church is located at 15050CR 561A, in Clermont.

By Jinell Carroll, November 10, 2020