Churches serve boldly across Miami during Serve Tour outreach

Pictured above: Discovery Church volunteers help clear the ground for a playground at One More Child’s Miami hub during Serve Tour Miami.

MIAMI—As part of Serve Tour, an initiative of the North American Mission Board in partnership with the Florida Baptist Convention and the Miami Baptist Association, churches across Miami mobilized to meet tangible needs and put the love of Christ on display in their communities.

From large-scale volunteer efforts to smaller, focused teams, Florida Baptists demonstrated that impact is not measured by size, but by obedience.

At One More Child in Miami, a team from Discovery Church of White City, Florida, spent the day serving five single mothers living on campus and approximately 20 foster children from the surrounding community. While some volunteers rebuilt a playground and cleared debris, others prepared and served food and water. More importantly, they offered encouragement and prayer, speaking life and hope into the mothers they met.

“Our team was small but mighty,” the church shared in a recap. “New friendships were built and the love of Jesus was spread in Miami. To Him be the glory.”

Across the city, Elevate Church mobilized nearly 200 volunteers for its regularly scheduled “Love Day,” which this year coincided with Serve Tour. Held three times annually, Love Day is a churchwide outreach designed to serve the community in practical ways. This weekend, projects ranged from beautification efforts to hands-on service initiatives throughout the area.

Pastor Louis Egipciaco reminded volunteers that the day was about more than completing projects.

“Today is not just about painting or cleaning up,” he said. “Today is about elevating Christ in our community. It is about showing the love of Jesus Christ for our community.”

He challenged the church to put faith into action.

“Church Love Day is our chance to put the gospel on display. Today we’re not just going to say we love the community. We’re going to demonstrate it and put it into action. Let’s love loudly, serve boldly, and show our city what Jesus is really about.”

Throughout the weekend, Serve Tour volunteers partnered with local churches to complete dozens of projects across Miami, sharing the gospel while meeting physical and spiritual needs. Whether rebuilding playgrounds, serving meals, praying with families or beautifying neighborhoods, Florida Baptists worked together to reflect the heart of Christ.

Serve Tour Miami was more than a series of service projects. It was a visible reminder that when churches unite around the mission of the gospel, communities are strengthened and Christ is exalted.