Churches mobilize throughout Miami to serve and share the hope of Christ in their neighborhoods

MIAMI— Volunteers from 60 churches across nine states filled the city Friday and Saturday as part of Serve Tour, an initiative of the North American Mission Board designed to mobilize churches and volunteers to address tangible needs in communities across North America.

Serve Tour volunteers in Miami helped churches make an impact in their community by meeting needs and sharing Christ.

In partnership with the Florida Baptist Convention and the Miami Baptist Association, Serve Tour volunteers and 21 local churches completed 38 service projects while they shared the gospel in neighborhoods, schools, and community spaces throughout Miami.

In Hialeah Iglesia Bautista Estrella de Belen, one of the local churches serving as a hub for the Serve Tour, lined the streets for several blocks while holding signs inviting passersby to stop for prayer. Some of the signs invited prayer for specific needs like caring for a child with special needs while others offered to pray for jobs, health and other personal concerns. Many people driving through rolled their windows down as volunteers prayed with them and offered gospel tracts.

At the same time, just a few miles away in the Westview neighborhood, Eglise Évangélique Baptiste Philadelphie hosted a community block party to reconnect with the diverse neighborhood it serves. The Haitian congregation welcomed many young people from the surrounding homes, and even the United States Postal Service mail carrier stopped by for conversation and a freshly grilled burger.

The Florida Baptist Convention’s mobile dental unit and the local church partnered to bring dental services to a migrant community in need.

In the Homestead area, First Baptist Church of Homestead partnered with the Florida Baptist Convention’s mobile dental unit to serve residents of the South Dade Migrant Camp by providing much-needed dental care. These migrant camps are communities that often lack access to basic dental services.

Serve Tour volunteers partnered with local Miami churches to engage neighbors in gospel conversations.

Throughout the weekend, volunteers supported the local church ministries by providing manpower to beatification projects at partner schools, going door-to-door to invite neighbors to church, serving meals, and packing food for distribution.

When the sun set on Saturday, more than 60 people had made professions of faith.