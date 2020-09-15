Churches give away essentials as ‘hands and feet of Christ’

CORAL SPRINGS— Diapers, detergent, shampoo, razors, shaving cream, toiletries and hand soap are not readily available to needy families trying to cope with financial setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but these items are essential to every person’s wellbeing.

Identifying this critical need, volunteers from three Florida Baptist churches served hundreds of families on the morning of Aug. 22, providing much-needed household goods to help them fare through these difficult times.

“We are the hands and feet of Christ as we give these things and do acts of kindness to others,” said Eddie Bevill, pastor of Parkridge Church in Coral Springs, which hosted the event.

The church partnered with two sister churches, Chinese Baptist Church of Coral Springs and Cross United Church in Lighthouse Point, and local ministries, “Food for the Poor” and “Matthew 25: Ministries,” in the distribution of supplies.

“It’s been a blessing for us to be able to partner” with the groups, said Bevill, “to gather these goods and then distribute them to our community and show the love of Christ to our neighbors.”

As cars drove up to the Parkridge Church facility, a hundred volunteers loaded boxes and bags into trunks. Boxes and bags were filled with essential household items and personal care products not as commonly donated as food.

“Sometimes the biggest challenge is getting the word out, but I know the word went out strong and I think it worked,” Bevill added.

There were no requirements for those wishing to receive the donations, said Daryl Brown, discipleship pastor at Parkridge. “All of us feel the pressure and the stress and this is one way to help others who are feeling the same way.”

Each package included a DVD of the “Gospel” film and families were given the opportunity to pray with volunteers.

“All day I have been talking to people who have lost their jobs and who are struggling, and I was able to pray with people and see that they are just open to God’s direction in their life today,” shared Niki Hill, a nurse and Parkridge Baptist volunteer.

“I think it’s really exciting to see the collaboration between different parts of the body of Christ to get the Gospel out,” said Danny Slavich, pastor of Cross United.

Scott Ryan, pastor of Chinese Baptist Church added, “If now isn’t the time then when is it? Now we have to be out there showing the love of Christ to our community.”