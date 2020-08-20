Church on Bayshore, Niceville, FL

Is accepting resumes for a part-time Senior Adult Ministry Director/Minister. Seeking a skilled individual committed to do whatever it takes to lead seniors to believe in Jesus, belong to God’s family, and become who He has created them to be.

This individual will develop personal relationships, provide care, lead bible study, and provide an environment that results in emotional and spiritual development. Reports to the Lead Pastor.

Send resume to COBseniorsearch@gmail.com .

First Baptist Church on Bayshore

622 Bayshore Drive

Niceville, FL 32578

churchonbayshore.org