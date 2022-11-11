Church Hosts Fall Festival and Welcomes New Pastor

Pictured Above: Pastor Nathan Brown at the pulpit with his wife Danielle and their sons; Silas, Hudson, Emmett, Jasper, and Nathaniel.

MILTON–Pumpkins, bounce houses, dunking booths and a new pastor.

Pine Terrace Baptist Church in Milton had an extra reason to celebrate at the fall festival this year. On October 30, the church hosted the annual fall festival and called Nathan Brown as senior pastor.

Brown follows in the footsteps of retired Pastor Mike Wiggins, who served the church for 34 years.

“Following a pastor who has successfully shepherded a church for more than 30 years is not an easy task, but I believe Nathan has the winsome, friendly personality and wisdom to serve well and be fruitful as he leads the church,” said Chip Fox, associational mission strategist for Santa Rosa Baptist Association.

“I’m excited to serve at a church with such a rich history of faithfulness in a great community,” said Brown. “Brother Mike has been a great friend and supporter.”

Pastor Brown is focused on preaching the gospel in an understandable way for all ages and building a great staff team. “I believe God is providing for us, and we are excited about what is to come,” said Brown.

The multigenerational church hosts an annual fall festival that coincided with calling Brown as senior pastor. Kids Ministry Director Shelley Waters worked with the church’s connections classes to create various carnival booths for the event. More than 200 people attended, and many heard the gospel as they participated in The Gospel: God’s Plan for Me scavenger hunt.

Brown was born and raised in north Alabama and has been preaching the gospel since he felt called to the ministry at age 17. A graduate of The Baptist College of Florida and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, he spent the past 14 years as pastor of Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church in McDavid.

He and his wife, Danielle, have five boys and are licensed foster parents with One More Child. They are currently caring for their first foster child, a baby boy.