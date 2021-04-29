Church at the Cross, Orlando, FL

is seeking a full time/ or part time preschool director /minister.

This position would oversee the scheduling of events, volunteers and paid workers in the preschool ministry, as well as to increase the pool of both volunteers and paid employees so that preschool ministry has a firm foundation of helpers and workers for any given Sunday, Wednesday night, or other Bibles studies and special events.

For more information or to submit a resume contact Jeff Armstrong jeffarmstrong@catcorlando.com