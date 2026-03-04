Chipola Baptist Association Missions Strategist Finds New Home on HGTV

Dr. Boyd Evans and his wife, Jenny, experienced a dream come true when they were selected to appear on HGTV’s House Hunters as they searched for new home in the Florida panhandle. (Photo provided by Evans)

When Dr. Boyd Evans and his wife, Jenny, began looking for a home close to his new role as associational missions strategist for the Chipola Baptist Association, they thought it felt like an episode of one of their favorite shows, House Hunters, on HGTV.

Jenny contacted the show just to see if they could be featured in their search. Much to their surprise, they were selected — and the fun began. “It was surreal and a dream come true for my wife, who is an avid watcher of the show,” said Evans. The episode, titled “Relaunching Mom and Dad,” aired Friday, Feb. 27, at 9 p.m. on HGTV and follows the Evanses in their hunt for their first home as empty nesters.

Evans comes to the Chipola Baptist Association after pastoring churches in Georgia and Colorado and, most recently, First Baptist Church of Port St. Joe, where he experienced the devastation of Hurricane Michael in 2018. The church facilities were a total loss. Evans helped raise capital to rebuild a new structure while continuing to hold services in a local school auditorium. “It was emotionally hard to come back after the storm,” said Evans, “for myself, our congregation and the community as a whole.” Efforts to rebuild in the area continue even now, eight years later.

Evans and wife pose for a photo while attending the Southern Baptist Convention’s Annual Meeting in Indianapolis. (Photo submitted)

Feeling a little “burned out” and sensing that the Lord was nudging him in a new direction, Evans was open to the idea when, in two separate conversations, ministry friends asked whether he would ever consider being an associational missions strategist. He was immediately excited at the thought of encouraging pastors, helping them through difficult times and simply being a “friend of the church.” Recalling times when he felt the positive presence of missions strategists as a pastor himself, he sensed the call to invest in others in a similar way.

Evans knows the role will come with challenges, including churches shrinking and ministers being in short supply. He hopes to ignite communication and help individual churches learn about — and lean into — the resources available to them, as well as see how they can work together to advance the gospel. “I want to help build, strengthen and encourage the local church,” said Evans.

Dr. Boyd Evans hopes to bring unity and encouragement to the Chipola Baptist Association in his new role as associational missions strategist. (Photo submitted)

With plans to promote unity through pastors’ lunches and times of fellowship, a combined Vacation Bible School for smaller churches in the area, and a Disciple Now weekend for youth with multiple churches coming together, Evans hopes to open pathways for communication and help the association leverage its ability to work together.

Being in the Panhandle brings Evans and his wife closer to his aging parents, who reside in Georgia; keeps them close to their five adult children, all of whom live in Florida; and gives him a fresh work in service to the Lord. “I want to see people smile and help them feel uplifted,” said Evans.

What began as a house hunt on television ultimately became the foundation for a new season of ministry and encouragement in the Panhandle.