Photos by Teresa Dobson

MILTON–Outdoor fun and missions came together at Camp Paquette in Milton as Cora Baptist Church in Jay hosted Children’s Missions Outdoor Adventure. Nearly 70 children participated in the weekend event that included competitions, skill-building activities, and the testimonies of two missionaries who serve with the International Mission Board.

When the missionaries spoke, children were eager to ask questions about serving in the mission field around the world, such as, “What is it like to live far from home in another country and adjust to another culture?” The missionaries shared the importance of developing relationships with locals and prayerfully engaging in gospel conversations that will hopefully lead others to know Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord.

“It is vital for children to know that they are important and have a place in God’s kingdom and in sharing the love of Jesus with their friends and neighbors in their own communities and around the world,” said Cindy Bradley, Florida Baptist Convention’s catalyst for women’s missions and ministry/missions education. “God has often used events such as this one to plant missional seeds in children’s hearts that grow into a call to missions as they become teenagers and adults.”

The day of adventure included tug-of-war, a rope traverse course, sack races, archery, hiking and disc golf. For those wanting a little more adventure, Jay First Baptist Church hosted an overnight campout with s’mores, campfire songs and tents under the stars.

“The day of adventure was a shining example of what happens when churches come together,” said Matthew Dobson, pastor, Cora Baptist Church.

Dobson, who also serves as Royal Ambassadors leader for Florida Baptists’ West region, added, “Children were encouraged; leaders were empowered, and missions was brought to life in the hearts of the next generation. To God be the glory for a day filled with joy, unity and a renewed passion for His ministry.”

The event was a success through much prayer and preparation. Volunteers included leaders from Cora Baptist Church, Pensacola Bay Baptist Association and Santa Rosa Baptist Association, Florida Baptist Convention, and Go Outdoors Ministries.

It is never too early to involve children in learning about and doing missions.

Bradley added, “It is never too early to involve children in learning about and doing missions. Through Children in Action, Girls in Action, Royal Ambassadors and Mission Friends organizations, children grow in their understanding of God’s work in the world and learn that God desires for them to be part of His work. When children learn early to have compassion and serve their community with the love of Jesus, they will likely grow into adults with compassion who serve their community with the love of Jesus.”