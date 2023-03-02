NewsResourcesStatewide

Challenge 2025 Gathering Sermons

By Florida Baptist
Reaching the Next Gen Panel
Nathan Schneider
Download here

Reaching through Evangelistic Church Culture
Alan Brumback
Download here

Reaching through Personal Evangelism
Jimmy Scroggins
Download here

Reaching our State
Tommy Green
Download here

Reaching through Apologetics
Jeff Robinson
Download here

