NewsResourcesStatewide Challenge 2025 Gathering Sermons By Florida Baptist Last updated Mar 2, 2023

Reaching the Next Gen Panel Nathan Schneider Download here

Reaching through Evangelistic Church Culture Alan Brumback Download here

Reaching through Personal Evangelism Jimmy Scroggins Download here

Reaching our State Tommy Green Download here

Reaching through Apologetics Jeff Robinson Download here

EvangelismChallenge 2025 Gathering