Central is seeking God’s man to fill the position of Senior Pastor. We average 700 in attendance on Sunday mornings. We are a growing multi-ethnic, multi-cultural, and multi-generational congregation that is active in ministering to our community and dedicated to spreading the gospel locally and around the world.

Accepting resumes until January 31, 2022. Please visit gocentralchurch.org/pastorposition and review our church, community, and pastor profiles.