Central Baptist Church, Melbourne, FL

Is seeking a senior pastor who shall be a committed Christian whose life will demonstrate the Biblical qualifications of pastor as outlined in 1 Timothy 3:1-7 and Titus 1:5-10. His beliefs shall be consistent with Central Baptist Church’s Articles of Faith and the Baptist Faith and Message, and his walk with God will exemplify the teachings of the New Testament. He will have a combination of formal education and demonstrate experience in ministry.

Click to view the full job description and the mission statement.

Resumes and inquiries can be sent to pastorsearch@centralofmelbourne.com