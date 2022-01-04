Church Positions

Central Baptist Church, Leesburg, FL

By Florida Baptist
0 62

Is in search of a Senior Pastor.  Church has about 110 members and averages 50-60 each Sunday.  This is a full time position with a home.

Central is a strong Southern Baptist Church and a member of the Lake County Baptist Association.

Central has a great fellowship and outreach program.  The KJV is preferred in worship.  The church is active in outreach every Bikefest in Leesburg.

Please send resumes to contact@centralbaptistchurch.info or to 104 Perkins St. Leesburg, FL. 34748.

Florida Baptist
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.