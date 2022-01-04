Central Baptist Church, Leesburg, FL

Is in search of a Senior Pastor. Church has about 110 members and averages 50-60 each Sunday. This is a full time position with a home.

Central is a strong Southern Baptist Church and a member of the Lake County Baptist Association.

Central has a great fellowship and outreach program. The KJV is preferred in worship. The church is active in outreach every Bikefest in Leesburg.

Please send resumes to contact@centralbaptistchurch.info or to 104 Perkins St. Leesburg, FL. 34748.