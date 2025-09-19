Church Positions

Central Baptist Church-Johnson City, TN

Central Baptist Church-Johnson City, TN-is seeking a Senior Pastor. We partner with TN Baptist Convention, Southern Baptist Convention, Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, and adhere to the 1963 Baptist Faith and Message. Interested candidates may submit a cover letter and resume to the Senior Pastor Search Committee, Central Baptist Church, 300 North Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37601 or by email to kborger@cbcjc.org; by 11-17. For more information on our church and full job description visit http://cbcjc.org.

 

