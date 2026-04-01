Celebration Church Baptizes Record Eight, Mostly Senior Adults, in One Sunday 

LEESBURG, Florida — “We have reached out and tried to win senior adults for the Lord, realizing they’re nearing their last opportunity, and we want to reach them before eternity.”

These words, spoken by George Thomas, pastor of Celebration Church in Leesburg, quickly summarize the 8-year-old church plant’s ministry strategy in one of the fastest-growing retirement communities north of Orlando.

Pictured: Eight adults wait to be baptized on Sunday, March 22, at Celebration Church in Leesburg. According to Annual Church Profile data, since 2023, 78% of Celebration’s baptisms have been among individuals age 55 and older, and 2026 is tracking in the same direction. (Photo submitted)

The baptisms took place on Sunday, March 22, with great anticipation, as it was the first time the church’s baptism pool had been used during the calendar year.

Most notably, among those baptized was an 88-year-old who cautiously stepped into the water but joyfully celebrated new life in Christ, publicly marking a significant late-life milestone.

The church has grown over the years from meeting in a hotel to expanding its ministry into a building that formerly housed retail stores.

“Even at the hotel, we were baptizing in the swimming pool there,” Thomas said. “We’ve been baptizing all along, but this was a special day with eight at one time. This was a great victory for the Lord.”

Pictured: Pastor George Thomas leading in baptizing 8 adults on Sunday, March 22. One of the adults included an 88 year-old. (Photo from Celebration Church livestream)

Celebration’s intentional focus on reaching senior adults is unique but well-suited to its community. The Leesburg area has a median age significantly higher than the state average, with a large concentration of adults over 65.

“We’re sitting right in the middle of multiple 55-plus communities,” Thomas explained. “There really are not many children in this vicinity. So we haven’t tried to target them specifically, but we know our goal. We know our target, and we’ve strategized to reach that group.”

According to Annual Church Profile data, since 2023, 78% of Celebration’s baptisms have been among individuals age 55 and older, and 2026 is tracking in the same direction.

While many churches aim to reach multiple generations, Thomas emphasized that outreach to senior adults requires intentionality and increased opportunities for involvement.

“This has been my target audience, and I’m not sure most churches see it as an intentional ministry,” Thomas said. “I think they view it as a subsidiary of what they’re doing overall. So we try to provide many mission opportunities for them to serve.”

A major ministry outlet is the church’s volunteer-run thrift store, which not only supports the church financially but also serves as a way to give back to the community.

Pictures: George Thomas, pastor at Celebration Church in Leesburg, welcomes the congregation to the service on Sunday, March 22. (Photo from Celebration Church livestream)

Thomas also shared the church’s commitment to giving, noting that they consistently give 10% through the Cooperative Program, along with additional contributions to Southern Baptist Convention offerings and their local association.

“We realize they often have discretionary income and a skill set that sometimes gets pushed aside and not utilized in churches anymore,” Thomas said. “So we’re giving them opportunities to use their skills and to serve, and I think that’s very appealing to them.”

“This was a great victory for the Lord,” Thomas said—and for Celebration Church, it’s just the beginning. With a heart for reaching senior adults, the congregation remains focused on faithfully sharing the gospel and celebrating every life changed.