Celebration Baptist Church, Tallahassee, FL

Is looking for a full-time Girls Director to work with our Student Pastor and student ministry team. The Girls Director would help with weekly group life and student ministry events. She would also lead parent connection, Bible studies, and mentoring to middle and high school girls. Looking for someone with several years of experience in student ministry and leading Bible studies. www.icelebration.org

Salary Range $40K – 45K with benefits

Contact (send resumes to)

Tommy Hendricks

Family Pastor

thendricks@icelebration.org