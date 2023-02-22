Church Positions

Celebration Baptist Church, Tallahassee, FL

Director of Weekend Ministries

The right candidate for this full-time position will work closely with the Sr. Pastor to develop leaders & process that result in excellent weekend services and other high-level initiatives. They will work with volunteers from all ministries to ensure the entire weekend experience is excellent. Must have excellent interpersonal skills, a background in worship leadership and an understanding of public relations.

Contact info@icelebration.org for more information.

