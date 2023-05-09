Celebration Baptist Church, Tallahassee, FL

Is seeking a Full-time Children’s Director to work with Family Pastor and team to oversee ministry to grades 1-5 and their families, lead weekly kid activities, special events and ministry to CBC kids.

Join a great staff and serve on the family team to make disciples of all ages!

Looking for an energetic leader, great with adults and volunteers of all ages, and a passion to disciple children.

Send resume to:

Pastor Tommy Hendricks

thendricks@icelebration.org