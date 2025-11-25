As November ends, we pause to celebrate and give thanks for Margaret Colson, who has served so faithfully with the Florida Baptist Convention as consulting communications editor since April 2022. During this time, Margaret has been a steady encouragement, a wise mentor, and a trusted guide in telling the story of God’s work across our state.

From the beginning, Margaret approached her work with care, intentionality and a deep love for the mission of Florida Baptists. One of her lasting contributions has been the leadership of the Florida Baptist writers’ network; a group of five writers positioned statewide to cover ministry stories from every region. Through workshops, training sessions and personal encouragement, Margaret helped sharpen skills in storytelling through words, photos and videos, creating a supportive community where communicators could thrive.

Her dedication was especially visible during moments of crisis. Following Hurricanes Debby, Milton and Helen, Margaret’s coverage of Florida Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers captured not only facts but compassion. She highlighted the hope of the Gospel and the heart of ministry on the front lines of disaster relief. Those stories went on to receive multiple Wilmer C. Fields Awards at the 2025 Baptist Communicators Association annual gathering—national recognition that affirmed the depth of her craft and her heart for people.

Florida Baptist Convention Executive Director-Treasurer Dr. Stephen Rummage shared these words of gratitude during his opening remarks at the State Board of Missions meeting Tuesday, November 11:

“I want to take just a moment to express our deep appreciation to Margaret Colson, who is completing her service as our Consulting Communications Editor. Since joining us in April 2022, Margaret has brought excellence, creativity, and a real heart for ministry to everything she’s done. She has helped us tell the story of what God is doing through Florida Baptists with clarity, warmth, and grace. Across the Southern Baptist Convention, Margaret is recognized as a respected leader in journalism and communications—someone whose professionalism and integrity have strengthened Baptist life for many years. We’re deeply grateful for the dedication, skill, and spirit she has shared with us. Please join me in thanking Margaret for her faithful and fruitful service among Florida Baptists.”

Margaret Colson, who is ending her time with the Florida Baptist Convetion as a consulting communications editor, received a standing ovation during the State Board of Mission gathering at the Florida Baptist State Convention annual meeting at First Orlando.

Beyond her role with the convention, Margaret is widely recognized across the nation as a Christian communications strategist and leader. She currently serves as executive director of the Baptist Communicators Association and executive secretary of the Association of State Baptist Publications. She has written thousands of articles, authored books, trained communicators, led webinars, and continues to serve ministries through her writing.

Those who have worked alongside Margaret know that her impact goes beyond output—it touches people. She believes in the power of words and in the power of encouragement.

Outside of work, Margaret and her husband, Keith, enjoy life in the Atlanta area and peaceful days on their farm in middle Georgia. They love to travel and reflect on the beauty and lessons found in God’s creation. Margaret is also an avid runner and walker recently having backpacked the 82-mile Georgia Section of the Appalachian Trail.

Her life verse fits the way she has served Florida Baptists these three years:

“Therefore, since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses,

let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles.

And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us,

fixing our eyes on Jesus, the author and perfecter of our faith.”

—Hebrews 12:1–2

Margaret’s leadership, kindness, and unwavering commitment to telling the stories of God’s work have left a lasting mark and Florida Baptists are stronger because of it.