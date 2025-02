is prayerfully seeking a part-time Youth/Worship Minister to join our team and lead our church’s youth ministry and worship services. Please submit your resume, a brief statement of faith, and any relevant worship leadership materials (e.g., videos or audio recordings) to: JordanChambers@CedarBayBaptist.com or office@cedarbaybaptist.com . For more information go to: cedarbaybaptist.com/jobs.