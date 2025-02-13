Cathedral of Faith Church, Pensacola, FL

Cathedral of Faith Church is seeking a Senior Pastor. The Pastor will serve as the primary spiritual leader/shepherd, fostering a culture of love, inclusivity, collaboration, and growth. The ideal candidate would foster an environment of worship, discipleship, and community engagement. Interested applicants can apply by contacting us at COFC.Pensacola@gmail.com and/or by mail to P.O Box 18278, Pensacola, Florida 32523 for more details. We will be accepting applications from February 3rd to March 3rd, 2025.