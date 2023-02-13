Calvary Baptist Church, Winter Haven, FL

Is accepting resumes for a Worship & Family Pastor to help oversee our music ministry and help direct our Next-Gen ministries to youth and college. We are looking for a person that thrives in a team approach to ministry and has the experience serving in a multi-generational and multi-cultural church setting. Please send resumes to: Shane.mitchell@calvarybaptistwh.com

Please include a cover letter, testimony, resume, and video examples of you leading worship and teaching.