Calvary Baptist Church of Arcadia, FL is seeking a full-time minister of Students. Arcadia is an agricultural and family-friendly community in SW Florida. Calvary is a medium-size, multigenerational, conservative, mission-minded, Southern and Florida Baptist Church. We have blended Sunday morning worship services and active Wednesday night programs. This position will have oversight and direction from preschool to college age with a primary focus on students in 6th-12th grades. Send resumes to