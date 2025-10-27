Calvary Baptist Church – Arcadia, Florida

Calvary Baptist Church of Arcadia, Florida is prayerfully seeking a full-time Worship Pastor to serve our multigenerational, mission-minded Southern Baptist congregation. The ideal candidate is a pastor-musician who loves the church, develops volunteers, and leads biblically faithful, Spirit-led worship. Duties include planning and leading services, overseeing music and tech teams, coordinating special events, and providing pastoral care. Proficiency in voice plus guitar or keys is preferred. Email worshippastorsearch@ cbcarcadia.org to apply.